Joseph Courtney Murphy
Kalamazoo - Joseph Courtney Murphy passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He was 85 years old.
Joe was born on December 28, 1934 in Selma, Indiana to Joseph Sandusky Murphy and Mary Ellen Bullock on their kitchen table as times were rough and money scarce. He had a good childhood where he and his elder brother, Richard, were taught the value of hard work. The work ethic they were taught followed him through his entire life. He graduated from Selma High School and with the help of his Air Force ROTC training, continued his education at Purdue University and obtaining his electrical engineering degree. While at Purdue he met and fell in love with Helen Marie Morris. They were married after graduation and started their lives together as Joe entered into the United States Air Force.
His first assignment was to Goose Bay, Labrador and upon returning to the States was reassigned to Williams Air Force Base, Arizona where he and Helen set up their first home. Three years later Joe separated from the Air Force and they relocated to St. Paul, Minnesota where Joe went to work for 3M and they started their own family. Their eldest son, Joseph was born and 3 years later their second son, Mark joined the family. Joe always was of the opinion that he could do better for his family, so they moved several times to Wisconsin, Colorado, and back to Minnesota where he bought a small farm to teach his sons the value of work and humility.
After the boys were grown, he and Helen took a job offer back to Colorado where he eventually retired. Following retirement, they finally settled in Mountain Home, Idaho to be nearer to their son Joe and his family. Joe's wife was not in the best of health so being closer to one of the kids was reassuring. While Helen was still able, they traveled around the world visiting children, friends and family, to include Okinawa Japan, Virginia, North Carolina, and two trips up the Alaska Highway to visit Mark and his family. They also made several trips to Texas and Indiana to spend time with family there. With their 5th wheel stocked, they took off whenever the wanderlust hit them and enjoyed every minute of it. All Joe had to do was mention going somewhere and Helen started packing. With her camera around her neck and a smile on her face, Helen was ready to go so Joe always had an avid traveling companion.
Joe is survived by his brother Richard, son Joseph and his wife Karen, son Mark and his wife Tania, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen, grandson Shawn, and sister in law, Virginia.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial and graveside service will be held at a later date.
