Joseph "Ray" Curry Jr.
Muncie - Joseph "Ray" Curry Jr., 87, of Muncie, Indiana, went to be with his Savior on Friday, January 31, 2020, at his daughter's home in Carmel, Indiana.
Ray was born in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, January 14, 1933, the son of Joseph R. Curry Sr. and Eva (Smith) Curry. As a teenager, Ray recognized his need for forgiveness of his sins, and accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. He proudly served his country in the Army. He married Kathleen "Kay" Coffey on August 2, 1958 in Cicero, Illinois. She was the love of his life. He dearly loved his family, and will be greatly missed.
Ray worked as a director in Youth for Christ ministries in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Albion, Pennsylvania, and Berne, Indiana. Later, he worked as a maintenance director at Williamsburg Village in Muncie, Indiana. One of the great joys in his life was to direct music for his church's prison ministry in New Castle, Indiana. His enthusiasm and joy in Christ was obvious to all. He enjoyed sharing his faith at every opportunity. Ray faithfully attended Westminster Presbyterian Church. His favorite Bible verse was Matthew 6:33: "But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you."
Ray is survived by his loving wife of sixty-one years, Kay Curry of Muncie, Indiana; five children, Beth Childs (Jerry) of Muncie, Indiana, David Curry (Linda) of Rush, New York, Tim Curry (Lisa) of Evans, Georgia, Kathy Dengler (Paul) of Carmel, Indiana, and Kristen Gasper (Chris) of Canton, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren, Alex, Anna and Adam Childs, Joshua (Andee-Sue) and Jonah Curry, Allison, Andre'a, Isaac, Alexis, Angelina, Amara, and Jesse Dengler, Evan, Carter, and Owen Gasper.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ernest Curry; and a sister, Darlene Honeycutt.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2801 West Riverside Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Muncie Mission, 1725 South Liberty Street, Muncie, Indiana 47302.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, 2020