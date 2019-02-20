Joseph (Joe) E. Elliott



Muncie - Joseph (Joe) E. Elliott, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children after an extended illness on Monday, February 18, 2019.



He was born on March 26, 1935 in Muncie, the son of Robert Monroe and Lois Eleanor (Routh) Elliott. Joe graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1953. He married the love of his life, Naoma Ray Elliott on his twentieth birthday, March 26, 1955 in Muncie. Joe joined the United States Navy from March of 1956 until 1957 serving on the U.S.S. Chara.



Joe was a machine operator at Borg Warner for forty years until retiring in 1993. He was a member of Jackson Park Baptist Church in Muncie. Joe enjoyed bowling, fast pitch softball, horses, rabbit hunting, fishing, and running. Joe ran five marathons including the 1983 Boston Marathon and the first Muncie Marathon coming in first place in his age division. He was an avid Pacers fan and followed the Colts too.



Joe was a self-taught mechanical genius that could fix anything. He was always willing to help those in need. He loved and lived life. Joe was a loving husband, father, and papaw. He was the leader of the Elliott family, always reminding everyone the value of hard work and love.



Survivors include his wife of sixty-four years, Naoma (Ray) Elliott of Muncie; two children, Kristi Brumley (husband, Terry) of Yorktown and Doug Elliott (wife, Lana) of Muncie; two grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Tyler Brumley of Indianapolis and Kyleigh Brumley of New Castle; two step-grandchildren, Victoria Elliott (husband, Josh) of Indy and Kirstan Kemezy of Indianapolis; great-granddog, Cooper; three brothers, Robert Elliott (wife, Elaine) of California, John Elliott of Indianapolis, and Jim Elliott (wife, Linda); sister-in-law, Judy Elliott of Muncie; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Frank Elliott. Frank and Joe had a relationship more like a father and son. They were incredibly close and did everything together until Frank's passing in 2012.



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2018 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel or one hour prior to the service on Friday.



Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana-Little Red Door, 2311 W. Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47303.



