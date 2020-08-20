Joseph E. "Joe" Mixell
Joseph E. "Joe" Mixell, 56, of New Castle passed away Thursday morning, August 20, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. He was born April 20, 1964 in Muncie, IN.
Joe was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in New Castle and attended Glad Tidings Church in Muncie. He loved photography, attending music concerts, and baseball, especially the Pirates and Reds. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, being outdoors, kayaking and bird watching.
He was a 1982 graduate of Yorktown High School and a 1986 graduate of Ball State University. Joe also graduated from Ivy Tech where he earned his millwright apprentice degree. Later in life, he went back to Ball State University and earned his second bachelor's degree in 2012. Joe had been employed at Navistar Corp. in Indianapolis as a millwright for 16 years, then Draper Shade in Spiceland for 5 years. He was a kind, loving father, a jokester with a great sense of humor, and was always concerned for others. Joe always had a smile on his face and considered friends as family.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years: Jill E. (Marlow) Mixell; two daughters: Jaclyn E. Mixell of St. Louis, MO, and Jessica E. Mixell of Muncie; his father: Ron (Sandy) Mixell of Muncie; two sisters: Debbie Mixell of South Bend, and Liz Collins of Muncie; and a brother: Andy Mixell of Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Barbara (Humbert) Mixell.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle, with Pastor Kevin Holt officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be given to the Joe Mixell Memorial Fund with envelopes provided at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 and the governor's mandate, face coverings will be required. You may express condolences or share a memory of Joe at www.hinsey-brown.com