1/1
Joseph E. "Joe" Mixell
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph E. "Joe" Mixell

Joseph E. "Joe" Mixell, 56, of New Castle passed away Thursday morning, August 20, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. He was born April 20, 1964 in Muncie, IN.

Joe was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in New Castle and attended Glad Tidings Church in Muncie. He loved photography, attending music concerts, and baseball, especially the Pirates and Reds. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, being outdoors, kayaking and bird watching.

He was a 1982 graduate of Yorktown High School and a 1986 graduate of Ball State University. Joe also graduated from Ivy Tech where he earned his millwright apprentice degree. Later in life, he went back to Ball State University and earned his second bachelor's degree in 2012. Joe had been employed at Navistar Corp. in Indianapolis as a millwright for 16 years, then Draper Shade in Spiceland for 5 years. He was a kind, loving father, a jokester with a great sense of humor, and was always concerned for others. Joe always had a smile on his face and considered friends as family.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years: Jill E. (Marlow) Mixell; two daughters: Jaclyn E. Mixell of St. Louis, MO, and Jessica E. Mixell of Muncie; his father: Ron (Sandy) Mixell of Muncie; two sisters: Debbie Mixell of South Bend, and Liz Collins of Muncie; and a brother: Andy Mixell of Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Barbara (Humbert) Mixell.

Services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle, with Pastor Kevin Holt officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be given to the Joe Mixell Memorial Fund with envelopes provided at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 and the governor's mandate, face coverings will be required. You may express condolences or share a memory of Joe at www.hinsey-brown.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Hinsey Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Service
01:00 PM
Hinsey Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hinsey Brown Funeral Home
3406 S Memorial Dr
New Castle, IN 47362
(765) 529-7100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hinsey Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved