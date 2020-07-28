Joseph Irvin Rowls
Muncie - Joseph Irvin Rowls, 68, resident of Muncie, passed away at his residence on Sunday morning July 26, 2020. He was born in Muncie, September 19, 1951,
He attended Muncie Central High School and worked for several years at Rick Huffman Security.
He attended the Yorktown Church of the Nazarene.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Survivors are his wife, Karen, children; Angie Ewing (Don) of Bremer, MO, Joseph Rowls, Jr. (Donna) of Leavenworth KS and Jacob Rowls (Michelle) of Leavenworth, KS, step children, Cynthia Godlove (Fred) of Richmond, Donna Royer (Ben) of Muncie, Greg Clark of Muncie and Lori Ladd (Charles) of Orestes, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, 1 sister, Betty Perry (Jim) of Oklahoma, 2 dogs; Gretchen and Little Fawn.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 2:00 PM at the Yorktown Church of the Nazarene, 9001 Arch Street, Yorktown with Pastor Marty Ballard officiating.
Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery, Yorktown.
Friends may call at the church on Thursday from noon until the time of the services.
Masks will be required and social distancing as well as hand sanitizing. Visitors must use the SOUTH entrance ONLY for visitation and services.
Memorials may be made to the ARF of Delaware County.
