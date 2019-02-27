Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
More Obituaries for Joseph Laudermilt
1981 - 2019
Muncie - Joseph "Joey" Laudermilt, 37, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on May 3, 1981 in Muncie to Penny (Walton) and William Laudermilt.

Joey was a professional painter for over 20 years. He was the biggest Dallas Cowboys Football fan, and enjoyed playing pool, boxing and basketball. He liked camping, swimming and going to his mothers' campground. Most of all he loved his children and spending time with them.

Joey is survived by his wife Sierra Laudermilt, 4 children; Paige, Aubrey, Trent and their mother Jenna Laudermilt and a son Maxstun Moore, his mother; Penny Walton-Zimmerman (Terry), stepmother Ella Laudermilt, paternal grandfather Richard (Essie), a sister Hailey Rollins, 3 step sisters; Samanda, Mendria (Jorben), Mistina, an aunt Lou-Dene, 2 uncles Doug Walton and Mike Oneal, and several nieces nephews and cousins.

Joey is preceded in death by his father William Laudermilt, maternal grandparents, Betty and Glendon Walton, paternal grandmother Wynoia Laudermilt, an uncle Rick Oneal.

A funeral service for Joey will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at Parson Mortuary at 1:00 P.M. with Ryan Stonoff officiating. Friends may call from 12 noon until the time of service on Saturday. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 27, 2019
