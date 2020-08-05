Joseph Leslie Hayes
Muncie - Joseph Leslie Hayes (Joe), 62, passed away Tuesday morning at Ball Memorial Hospital after a long and hard battle with cancer. He was in the company of his wife, Cheryl, and two daughters, Amanda and Megan.
Joe was born on October 31, 1957 to Janet Fisher and Joseph Hayes Sr. He was the oldest of 5 children and he never let any of them forget it.
He was well known in the bowling community for helping to build Clancy's Village Bowl and many years working at Liberty Bowl and Munsee Lanes. He loved bowling and was inducted into the Indiana Bowlers Association Hall of Fame in 1999. An award he was especially proud of because of his father's induction in 1975.He was employed at Ball State University for 20+ years. First in the bowling alley and then as Maintenance supervisor. He loved working there and he loved his boss and co-workers.
He also built stock cars for figure eight at Anderson Speedway with James Stroud. He enjoyed golfing with his friends. He loved to build and repair computers for the fun of it. He loved to learn, I believe that was his passion. Learning to do new things or learning uncommon knowledge was something he took pride in. He was a scholar at heart.
Joe was often the person everyone went to for advice, or when they had something they didn't know how to fix. He was there for everyone he loved, and often went out of his way to make sure everyone was alright. He gave as much as he could of himself to all of his friends and family. He finally married his soulmate, Cheryl Hayes, on March 23, 2005. He was happiest when he was with her. She pushed him to do things he didn't think he would enjoy, but he did end up enjoying because he was with her. He smiled the most when he was with her. She was most assuredly the love of his life. He took great happiness and pride in their marriage and that he had finally found the woman of his dreams.
He leaves behind in mourning, his wife Cheryl (Campbell) Hayes, his daughter Amanda (Hayes) Farmer (husband Thomas), daughter Megan (Smith) Johnson (husband Jeremiah), a step-son from his previous marriage Micky Swift (wife Katrina), thirteen grandchildren- Kailyn, Brayden, Koltyn, Jayden, Jack, Dakota, Ella, Kaliyah, Uriah, Payton, Airyana, Cayson, and Charlotte, two brothers Jeffery Hayes and David Fisher (wife Lisa), sister Stephanie (Fisher) Veerkamp, many nieces and nephews, a ton of beloved friends, mother-in-law Carolyn Campbell and his mother Janet Fisher. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Hayes Sr., his brother Christopher Fisher, his father-in-law Emil Campbell.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Fountain Square United Methodist Church 4405 S Madison St., Muncie, IN 47302 with Pastor Steve Graves officiating. Burial will follow at Eaton Union Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be at the church prior to services from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
