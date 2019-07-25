|
Joseph M. "Joe" Fisher
Muncie - Joseph M. "Joe" Fisher, 97, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Westminster Village in Muncie, Indiana.
He was born in Summitville, Indiana (Madison County) to Arthur C. and Vanchie D. Fisher on February 15, 1922.
His family moved to Muncie, Indiana (Delaware County) in 1927, and Joe was a resident of Muncie the rest of his life.
Joe was drafted in December 1942 into the Army and was sent to Europe in April 1944. He was honorably discharged from the Army on December 2, 1945. For more information about Joe's military career visit dmr.bsu.edu/digital/collection/WWIIScrp
Joe met his wife, Mary Catherine Kabel, in Muncie before he was drafted. She made the trip to San Luis Obispo, California, by train and they were married in the home of Delbert and Marian Hodgson on April 11, 1943. They celebrated their 76th anniversary on April 11, 2019. Catherine lived in Muncie while Joe was in service overseas.
Joe returned to Muncie in 1945. Joe and Catherine had two sons, Danny Joe Fisher (deceased) and Dennis L. Fisher. Joe and Catherine owned and operated the service station at Madison and Adams Street in Muncie. The station was recently sold to the city. Joe later worked at First Merchants Bank and General Motors. He retired from General Motors in March 1993. Joe was a member of Masonic Delaware County Lodge, Scottish Rite Indianapolis, Kiwanis, Madison Street United Methodist Church (now Urban Light Community Church), and a life-long member of VFW.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Catherine Fisher; son, Dennis L. Fisher; daughter-in-law, Jane Fisher; two grandchildren, Renee Fisher McCarty (Scott) and Chanda Fisher Schwab (Steve); five great-grandchildren, Ian McCarty, Marin McCarty, Sam Schwab, Mallory Schwab, and Wyatt Schwab.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur C. and Vanchie D. Fisher, son, Danny Fisher, and sister, Juanita Stackhouse.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Urban Light Community Church, 1400 S. Madison St, Muncie, IN 47302. Entombment will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Urban Light Community Church or one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on July 25, 2019