|
|
Joseph M. Johnson, Sr., 82, of Farmland, IN passed away Friday morning, January 17, 2020 at IU Health, Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. He was born November 15, 1937 in Hartford City, IN the son of Joseph J. and Grace V. (Augspurger) Johnson. Joe had worked as a truck driver and a metal fabricator most his life which was also a hobby of his where he was known for designing and building unique mechanical contraptions. He loved building one of a kind tricycles of all sizes. He enjoyed his community and was easy to spot on his rider mower driving around town. He was also contagious with his enthusiasm and upbeat attitude.
He leaves to cherish his memory seven children, Debra Sue Gray of Hagerstown, IN, Joseph (Melvin) Johnson, Jr. (wife, Londa) of Farmland, IN, Lauri Dingus of Muncie, IN, Cindy Pitman of Farmland, IN, Sandy Deady (husband, Robert) of Losantville, IN, James Johnson of Farmland, IN and Donald Johnson (wife, Mariah) of Muncie; a sister, Barbara Pettigrew of Demming, NM; 15 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Joyce Kemp; a wife, Betty; and a son, Daniel.
A service to celebrate Joe's life will be 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, January 22, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Burial will be at IOOF Cemetery of Hartford City, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 5:00 p.m. to service time on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Randolph County Cancer Services, 133 N. Meridian St. Winchester, IN 47394.
Online condolences may be expressed at
www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020