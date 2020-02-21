|
Joseph Miles Whiteman
The Villages, FL - Joseph Miles Whiteman, 79, transitioned February 17, 2020 in his home in The Villages, Florida.
Joseph was born November 6, 1940 in Portland, Indiana, the son of Doyt Randal and Susan Jane (Straley) Whiteman. Joseph grew up in Muncie, Indiana, and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1958. As a youngster, he enjoyed every summer at YMCA Camp Crosley in North Webster, Indiana and as an adult, he was a member of the YMCA Men's Club. Joe served in the United States Army and upon completion of his tour of duty, he obtained a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Industrial Technology from Ball State University. He married Stella Ann Jordan June 4, 1966, and they were married for 53 years. Joe taught at the Muncie Area Career Center, Southside High School, Muncie Central High School and Storer Middle School. He played on the Muncie Teachers Bowling League and the Eden United Church of Christ Bowling League and also served as moderator of Eden United Church of Christ in Muncie.
In 2004, he and his wife Stella moved to The Villages, Florida where he golfed, played volleyball and was a board member at Unity Spiritual Center in Fruitland Park, Florida.
Survivors include his wife Stella, son James (Tanya) Whiteman, sister-in-laws Karla and Lois and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Doyt and Susan Whiteman and his sisters Nancy, Martha and Sara. Private services will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.baldwincremation.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020