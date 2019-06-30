Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Chapel at Beech Grove Cemetery
1400 W. Kilgore Avenue
Muncie, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Modglin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Nelson Modglin


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Nelson Modglin Obituary
Joseph Nelson Modglin

Houston TX. - Joseph Nelson Modglin 85, passed away June 15, 2019, peacefully at home in Houston TX.

He was born on September 8, 1933 to the late Lillie McFadden Peckinpaugh and Joseph Jackson Modglin, in Muncie. Nelson graduated from Royerton High School in 1951.

Nelson's career included being an automotive teacher in the Muncie Vocational school, sales, store manager for NAPA Automotive, Eckerd Drugs and Walgreens Drug stores. After retiring, he loved woodworking, history, reading western novels and baseball.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Janet Modglin; children, Robert Modglin (Lisa) in TX, Brad Modglin in TX, Shane Modglin (Sharon) in CA, Chris Modglin (Michele) in IN, Pennie (Steve) Philbrook in ME, John Rodriguez (Peggy) and Joey Rodriguez (Sylvia); brother, Ronnie Modglin; sister, Vera Griffith; 15 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Nelson was preceded in death by his brothers, Roy, David, and Richard Modglin; and a brother-in-law, Floyd Griffith.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm in the Chapel at Beech Grove Cemetery, 1400 W. Kilgore Avenue, Muncie. Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, after the visitation.

Memorials may be directed to , Midwest Affiliate, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674, or .

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from June 30 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.