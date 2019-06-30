|
|
Joseph Nelson Modglin
Houston TX. - Joseph Nelson Modglin 85, passed away June 15, 2019, peacefully at home in Houston TX.
He was born on September 8, 1933 to the late Lillie McFadden Peckinpaugh and Joseph Jackson Modglin, in Muncie. Nelson graduated from Royerton High School in 1951.
Nelson's career included being an automotive teacher in the Muncie Vocational school, sales, store manager for NAPA Automotive, Eckerd Drugs and Walgreens Drug stores. After retiring, he loved woodworking, history, reading western novels and baseball.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Janet Modglin; children, Robert Modglin (Lisa) in TX, Brad Modglin in TX, Shane Modglin (Sharon) in CA, Chris Modglin (Michele) in IN, Pennie (Steve) Philbrook in ME, John Rodriguez (Peggy) and Joey Rodriguez (Sylvia); brother, Ronnie Modglin; sister, Vera Griffith; 15 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Nelson was preceded in death by his brothers, Roy, David, and Richard Modglin; and a brother-in-law, Floyd Griffith.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm in the Chapel at Beech Grove Cemetery, 1400 W. Kilgore Avenue, Muncie. Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, after the visitation.
Memorials may be directed to , Midwest Affiliate, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674, or .
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from June 30 to July 1, 2019