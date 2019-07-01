Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
Joseph O. Grubbs Jr.

Joseph O. Grubbs Jr. Obituary
Joseph O. Grubbs Jr.

Jacksonville, FL - Joseph O. Grubbs Jr., 91, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at San Jose Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

He was a retired quality control supervisor for Anchor Hocking Glass Company and a member of Lake Shore United Methodist Church in Jacksonville.

Survivors include his sons, Raymond E. (wife, Pegi) Grubbs, Joseph L. Grubbs, and Richard A. (wife, Karen) Grubbs; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Doris Chastain; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by Lois J. Grubbs, his wife of fifty-four years; three brothers, and four sisters.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call at Elm Ridge Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 1, 2019
