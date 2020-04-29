|
Joseph R. Barnes
Muncie - Joseph R. Barnes, 95, of Muncie, IN passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday April 29th, 2020.
He was born December 12, 1924 in Muncie, IN to John W. Barnes and Jenny (Rosbottom) Barnes. He graduated from Muncie Central in 1942, and served in the US Coast Guard during WWII as a Radioman, stationed at Whidbey Island Naval Air Station, WA.
Joe retired in 1987 after 38 years with Indiana & Michigan Electric Company as a Meter Supervisor.
He enjoyed traveling throughout the USA and camping with his wife and family. Always ready with a pun or cartoon to share, he kept a smile on everyone's face.
Joe was a long-time member of the Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, American Legion, National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association (NMLRA), and the NRA. He began competing with the NMLRA in 1938 at the age of 13, and passed along his love of history and marksmanship to his four daughters and grandchildren. Joe was also well-known for his hand-dipped chocolate candies he made each Christmas season.
He was the devoted husband to his loving wife of 49 years, Patricia Lee (Wright) Barnes who preceded him in death.
Mr. Barnes was also the beloved father of four daughters: Jennifer Barnes (wife, Andrea Platt), Joellen Kirkman (husband, Eric), June Anne Yazel (husband, Mike), and Judy Gregory (husband, Rodney); four grandchildren: Sarah Norton (husband Jedidiah), Hannah Kirkman, Ethan Yazel (wife, Paisley), and Isabelle Eiser (husband, Cole).
He was preceded in death by his parents, step-sister Lois Michael, brother John J Barnes, wife Patricia, and a stillborn baby boy (May 8, 1959).
The family would like to thank Patty, Jill, and Jasmine from SouthernCare Hospice Services for their wonderful assistance to allow us his daughters to care for him at home and ease his transition to his heavenly home.
Private Services will be held. The public may view Joe's service live at www.Facebook.com/MeeksMortuary, on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory Mausoleum, with Military Rites conducted by the Delaware County Veteran's Honor Guard.
Private Public Memorial Service plans are pending.
Memorial contributions may be made to Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 1201 W. McGalliard Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020