Joseph R. Brandenburg, 72, Mount Morris, Illinois, and formerly of Muncie, passed away Friday morning, November 27, 2020, at the Kindred Hospital in Sycamore, Illinois.



Joe was born Monday, September 6, 1948, in Muncie, the son of Earl Maynard and Rosemary (Warrell) Brandenburg, and he graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1967. After graduation, Mr. Brandenburg honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and was in Viet Nam from 1968 until 1970. After returning to the States, Joe worked for Westinghouse as a Draftsman until 1981 when he accepted a position with Eagle International in Brownsville Texas. In Muncie, Joe and his family were members of Riverview Church of the Nazarene.



Joe was a loving father and a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also greatly appreciated nature and had a fond affection for the Eagle and the freedom that the eagle personifies. Whenever opportunity arose, Joe would go hiking or camping and look for wildlife in its natural habitat. He had a goal of visiting all of the National Parks throughout the U.S., and he visited nearly all of them. He was always looking forward to his next adventure.



Survivors include his sons, Richard (wife, Heather) Brandenburg, and Joseph (wife, Ednamae) Brandenburg; five grandchildren, Alexis (wife, Loren), Noah, Zachary, Abigail, and Natalie; brother, Raymond (wife, Laura) Brandenburg; sister, Alice Wages; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Rosemary Brandenburg.



Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304, with Military Rites conducted by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.



Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.



Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, a mask is required at the funeral home. To be safe, please remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.



