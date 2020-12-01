1/1
Joseph R. Brandenburg
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph R. Brandenburg

Joseph R. Brandenburg, 72, Mount Morris, Illinois, and formerly of Muncie, passed away Friday morning, November 27, 2020, at the Kindred Hospital in Sycamore, Illinois.

Joe was born Monday, September 6, 1948, in Muncie, the son of Earl Maynard and Rosemary (Warrell) Brandenburg, and he graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1967. After graduation, Mr. Brandenburg honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and was in Viet Nam from 1968 until 1970. After returning to the States, Joe worked for Westinghouse as a Draftsman until 1981 when he accepted a position with Eagle International in Brownsville Texas. In Muncie, Joe and his family were members of Riverview Church of the Nazarene.

Joe was a loving father and a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also greatly appreciated nature and had a fond affection for the Eagle and the freedom that the eagle personifies. Whenever opportunity arose, Joe would go hiking or camping and look for wildlife in its natural habitat. He had a goal of visiting all of the National Parks throughout the U.S., and he visited nearly all of them. He was always looking forward to his next adventure.

Survivors include his sons, Richard (wife, Heather) Brandenburg, and Joseph (wife, Ednamae) Brandenburg; five grandchildren, Alexis (wife, Loren), Noah, Zachary, Abigail, and Natalie; brother, Raymond (wife, Laura) Brandenburg; sister, Alice Wages; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Rosemary Brandenburg.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304, with Military Rites conducted by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, a mask is required at the funeral home. To be safe, please remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Service
01:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved