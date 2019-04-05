Joseph R. Upchurch



Muncie - Joseph R. Upchurch, 85, passed away Wednesday evening, April 3, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



He was born on October 24, 1933 in Muncie the son of Fonso and Mary (Roerk) Upchurch, graduated from Royerton high School, attended Ball State University, and served in the US Army.



Mr. Upchurch was employed at Beebe Tittle Company for fifty years and was the vice-president when he retired.



He was the oldest member of the Noon Optimist Club, a deacon at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, and belonged to the YMCA. He also enjoyed playing golf and bowling.



Surviving are his wife of sixty-six years, Mary Jane; two sons, Bruce Upchurch (Beth Sorbara), Naples, FL and Brian Upchurch (Amy), Indianapolis; four grandchildren, Chelsea Upchurch, Stephanie Renner, Brandon Upchurch, and Allison Upchurch; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Joyce Bird.



Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville.



Friends may call at the church from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday.



Memorials may be directed to At. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2700 W. Moore Rd. Muncie, IN 47304.



The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary