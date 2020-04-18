|
Joseph "Joey" Smanto
Joseph "Joey" Smanto, 62, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehab.
Joey was born in Akron, Ohio, on Saturday, August 24, 1957, to Joseph Smanto and Mary Louise (Bunner) Smanto. He grew up surrounded by the love of family and friends. He graduated from Weaver in 1977 in Akron, Ohio. He enjoyed bowling, and was in marching band. Joey loved music and singing, drawing, and camping. He collected pop tabs for many years. The Shriners announced his achievements in their magazine, and gave him a plaque for all that he collected. He had a love of hats, and they had to match the shirts he wore. After the passing of his mother, Joey moved to Muncie, Indiana in 2011, and worked for Hillcroft Services.
Joey is survived by his brother, Robert Smanto; two sisters, Mary Jo Feuston and Nancy Clouse (husband, Gary); and several nieces and nephews.
Joey was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; cousin, Tommy; nephew, Jason; brother-in-law, Jay; and several aunts and uncles.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Hillcroft Services, 501 West Air Park Drive, Muncie, Indiana 47303, OR Shrine Club, 3671 North Shrine Drive, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends are limited in the chapel to no more than ten people at a time in rotation.
Interment will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44264, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020