Joseph W. Mook
Muncie - Joseph W. Mook, 58, passed away at his home September 26, 2019, after an extended illness.
He was born in Akron, Ohio, on January 21, 1961, the younger of two sons of James and Geneva Mook. He graduated in 1979 from David Anderson High School in Lisbon, Ohio, and in 1981 from the Pacific Travel School in Los Angeles.
Travel was Joe's lifetime passion, and the only thing he enjoyed more than seeing the world was sharing it with others. Being a travel agent was his life's calling, and his career. He worked for Travel Dimensions and TV Travel in Indianapolis, and since 2006, for Great Destinations in Muncie.
He was especially fond of seeing the world through cruising, and was proud to be a member of the Crown and Anchor Society since 1998.
Joe also gave freely of his time to make Muncie a better place, volunteering with the Muncie Civic Theatre, the YWCA of Central Indiana, Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.), and Muncie OUTreach.
Joe leaves behind a husband and partner of 32 years, Gregory Durbin. He also leaves a brother, Jerry Mook, and a nephew, Jordan Mook, both of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Geneva Mook.
A Celebration of Joe's life will be held from 2:00 until 4:30 p.m., with Memorial remarks at 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main Street, Muncie, in the Upstairs Rehearsal Hall.
To Celebrate Joe's love of travel, please come dressed as if you were on vacation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main Street, Muncie, IN 47305, YWCA, 310 E. Charles Street, Muncie, IN 47305, Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.), 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303, or Muncie OUTreach, 310 E. Charles St., Muncie, IN 47305.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 6, 2019