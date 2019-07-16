|
Josephine Ridgeway
Hartford City - Josephine Ridgeway, 94, passed away at 1:27 am. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home.
She was born on July 19, 1924 in Marion to Paul Miller and Mary (Miller) Miller. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Josephine married Charles "Hezzie" Ridgeway on June 22, 1946 at First Christian Church in Hartford City. He passed away on September 3, 1993.
She was a homemaker and in later years worked at Hartford City McDonald's as a greeter.
Josephine was a member of the AMVETS Auxiliary and the Moyer-Pooler American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing and was an expert apple pie maker.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Joanna (husband, John) Oxley of Hartford City; son, Billy Dean (wife, Sharon) Meacham of Dunkirk; grandchildren, Pam (husband, Dennis) Smith, Trisha (husband, Gregg) Cameron, Dawn M. (husband, Jose) Cruz, Chad (wife, Tamara) Meacham, Michael (wife, Meagan) Sands, Bryan Sands, Chad Oxley (friend, Dawn Winger-Forrester), Tobey (wife, Merridth) Oxley, Steve (wife, Vickie) Oxley and Abby (husband, Keith) Rex; 24 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Carolyn Fay Davis-Pollard, granddaughter, Lora J. Johns, brother, Paul Miller and sister, Retha Ann Miller-Stanton.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Burial will follow service at Gardens of Memory, Muncie.
Memorials may be made to , 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001
Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on July 16, 2019