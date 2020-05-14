|
Josephine Sanders
Ridgeville - Josephine Sanders, age 88, Ridgeville, died Tuesday May 12, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an illness. Born in Jay County on January 4, 1932, she graduated from Ridgeville High School with the class of 1950 and was a longtime resident of Randolph County where she helped her husband on the farm. Josephine was a rural mail carrier for 36 years before retiring in 1990. She was a member and provided assistance with Avondale Sympathy Club since 1968. She belonged to the U.S. Postal Service Retirees and was a former member of Order of The Eastern Star, Albany.
Survivors include 3 sons: Gale Sanders (wife: Mary Angela), Lewisburg, TN, Dale Sanders (wife: Julie), Helena, MT, and Jeffery Sanders (wife: Stephanie), Columbia, TN; 2 daughters: Tina Cummins (husband: Dave), Ridgeville, and Leann Reum, Albany; 7 grandchildren: Brian Dillehay, Dawn Mosier, Megan Watson, Chelsea Sanders, Chance Sanders, Cody Reum, Jesse Reum, and several great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, William Sanders (Junior), who died in 2017; her parents: Marion C. "Hap" & Dorothy (Saxman) Limbert, and a brother: Robert W. Limbert.
Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Reitenour Cemetery, Ridgeville.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday from 12 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 14 to May 15, 2020