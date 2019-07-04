|
|
Josh Davis
Muncie - Rev. Josh "Louie" Davis, 89, went to be with our Lord and savior on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born on February 23, 1930 in Shoopman, Kentucky the son of Charles E. and Zoe (Dobbs) Davis.
Louie married the love of his life Mary Louise (Keith) Davis on March 31, 1950 in Jellico, Tennessee and she preceded him in death on August 15, 2018. Mr. Davis had worked as a skilled tradesman for General Motors for 22 years prior to his retirement in 1974. He was a Charter member of the Bethel United Baptist Church. The Lord called him to preach at a young age and he continued to minister throughout his life becoming ordained in 1960. He was a member of the F&AM Lodge #730 of Daleville and the United Auto Workers Union local #633. In 2002 he was bestowed the honor of being a Kentucky Colonel. Louie was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was an obedient servant to The Lord and always the same. He led by example and will greatly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, Daughter-Mary Kay Waters, two grandsons, Brian Garrett and Kevin D. Garrett (wife-Linda), both of Muncie; two great granddaughters, Amy L. Hurt (husband- Darryl) and Aleigha Haddock of Albany and one great-great granddaughter; his siblings, Rev. Ralph "Hoyt" Davis, Muncie; a sister, Betty Lou West ,Riverview, Florida and several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Besides his wife of 68 years, Mary Louise, he is preceded in death by five brothers, Revs. Stanley and Israel Davis and Paul Davis, Conley Davis, and James Hollis Davis; four sisters, Maude Davis, Mary Doris Davis, Jacquelyn Glass, Charlene Vollenhals; and son-in-law, Doyle Garrett;
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Dillan Barger officiating. Burial will follow at the Tomlinson Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service
The family would like to express our thanks and appreciation to Morrison Woods for their loving care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Baptist Church 301 N. Eastwwod St. Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 4, 2019