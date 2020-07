Joshua Kyle "Bo" BennettMuncie - Joshua Kyle "Bo" Bennett, 28, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.Bo was born on November 27, 1991 in Muncie, Indiana. He was a 2010 graduate of Yorktown High School. Bo worked as a foreman at Wright Tree Service for the last two years. Bo's children and family were his life.Bo is survived by his four children, Weslee, Joshua Jr., Lucas, and Olivia Bennett; his fiancé, Leah Miller; his mother, Cheryl Carter (husband John); father, Bryan Bennett; grandmother, Judith Barnes; 12 siblings, Corey Bennett, Justin Bennett, Ashley Kowalski (husband Austin), Daisha Bennett, Jacob Bennett, Jerry Bennett, Justin Carter, Amista Kirby, Melissa Carter, Adam Huckeby, Jessica Huckaby, and Kayla Smith (husband Jake); and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.Bo was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Robert Cope and Frank Bennett; grandmother, Naiia Ireland; and nephew, Superman.A funeral service to celebrate Bo's life will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, July 31, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery.Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Friday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel.Memorial contributions may be given to Suicide Prevention Lifeline at suicidepreventionlifeline.org Share a memory and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Bo's life with his family and community.