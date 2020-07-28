Joshua Kyle "Bo" Bennett
Muncie - Joshua Kyle "Bo" Bennett, 28, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
Bo was born on November 27, 1991 in Muncie, Indiana. He was a 2010 graduate of Yorktown High School. Bo worked as a foreman at Wright Tree Service for the last two years. Bo's children and family were his life.
Bo is survived by his four children, Weslee, Joshua Jr., Lucas, and Olivia Bennett; his fiancé, Leah Miller; his mother, Cheryl Carter (husband John); father, Bryan Bennett; grandmother, Judith Barnes; 12 siblings, Corey Bennett, Justin Bennett, Ashley Kowalski (husband Austin), Daisha Bennett, Jacob Bennett, Jerry Bennett, Justin Carter, Amista Kirby, Melissa Carter, Adam Huckeby, Jessica Huckaby, and Kayla Smith (husband Jake); and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Bo was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Robert Cope and Frank Bennett; grandmother, Naiia Ireland; and nephew, Superman.
A funeral service to celebrate Bo's life will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, July 31, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Friday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be given to Suicide Prevention Lifeline at suicidepreventionlifeline.org
Share a memory and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Bo's life with his family and community.