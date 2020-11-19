1/1
Joshua Pritchett
1991 - 2020
Joshua Pritchett

Muncie - Joshua "Josh" Allen Pritchett, 29, passed away Monday morning November 16, 2020 at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a extended illness. He was born on March 7, 1991 in Redondo Beach, California, the son of Lori Murphy and Kevin Pritchett, Sr.

Josh graduated from Southside High School in 2009 and later attended Anderson University in Anderson, Indiana. Mr. Pritchett enjoyed playing video games and learning about history. He had worked for the U-Store/U-Lock Storage for over a year and prior to that he worked at the Comnet Answering service for several years.

Besides his parents, Lori and Kevin he is survived by fours siblings, Monica Norris (Michael), Harriman, Tennessee, Kevin Pritchett, Jr., Kevin Lamont (Mont) Pritchett (Aaliyah) and Erika Pritchett all of Muncie; four nieces and nephews, Thomas, Jeremy, Deven and Keniya; Paternal grandmother, Marsha Nelson, Muncie; paternal uncles and aunt, Katina, Tony Martin, Tyrone; maternal uncles and aunts, Marvin, Sr, Tim, Mark and Lisa; special cousin, Daveon Glass; several other cousins; close friend, Lauren Keesling.

He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Marvin Murphy, Sr. and Martha Lauper; paternal grandfather, Oscar Pritchett and paternal aunt, Kimberly Nelson.

Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Monday November 23, 2020, from3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. Cremation is to follow. Parson Mortuary Cremation Center is entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
