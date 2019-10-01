|
Jowanna Zee Jester
New Castle - Jowanna Zee Jester, 77 of New Castle passed away Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at Community Hospital in Anderson.
She was born October 29, 1941 in New Castle, the daughter of the late Oscar and Audrey Taylor Neideffer. Jowanna was a graduate of Mooreland High School and Ball State University. She was an elementary school teacher for 38 years, teaching for the New Castle Community School Corporation and spending most of her years at Wilbur Wright Elementary. She enjoyed traveling, reading, puzzles and being around friends and family.
Survivors include her son's: Kevin (wife Christie) Jester, and Monty (wife Marilyn) Jester. Grandchildren: Zach, Ashleigh and Michael Jester.
Preceded in death by her parents and brother Bill.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2pm at South Mound Cemetery, Westlawn Addition. Pastor Jeff Jaco will be officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.MarcumFuneralHome.com Gary Marcum and staff at Marcum Community Funeral Home are honored to serve the family of Jowanna Zee Jester.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 1, 2019