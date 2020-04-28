|
Joy Katherine Jones
Joy Katherine Jones, 82, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Joy was born in Jamestown, Tennessee on Friday, October 22, 1937, the daughter of Ernest Greer and Clifton (Bounds) Greer. After moving to Muncie, Indiana, Joy graduated from Royerton High School with the Class of 1955. Soon after, she married Edwyn "Don" Jones.
Joy quickly settled into her roles as mother to her three sons, and homemaker, which she took on with enthusiasm, and with a drive to ensure that her family lived a quality life. She maintained their household with pride and joy, and had a great instinct on how to balance value with life. Never wanting or asking for anything, she lived for the days when she could provide help for others. She utilized her unique ability to find deals on clothing or items that were important-not only for her family and home, but to anyone with a need. She truly had a knack for the "art of the deal", and so many of her family and friends have been thankful for her help.
Throughout her life, Joy traveled extensively with her family and enjoyed the sites of many states. Following Don's retirement, they enjoyed a very social life with friends and family, especially in Indiana and Florida. Playing cards was a favorite pastime of Joy's, which she still showed a competitive spirit for until the end, using that fire and her "game" to still get past her opponents. It was that spirit and drive that enabled her to fight her battle so hard, for so long.
Joy loved her role as a grandmother, and was always available to her grandchildren. As youngsters, she was always there to provide support and encouragement for them and, of course, spoil them with reckless abandon. In later years, she was fortunate to also enjoy her great-grandchildren.
In the days just prior to her passing, Joy expressed an interest in being baptized. Jeanne Greer, a faithful and caring niece, whom Joy had enjoyed a long and trusting relationship with, was present at the baptism.
The family would like to thank the staff at Morrison Woods, and all of her caregivers who had been entrusted with her care. The kindness and compassion that was shown, especially throughout her last days, did not go unnoticed, nor unappreciated. It is a difficult job to do under any circumstances, but in these times, even more. Joy and her family thank you.
Survivors include her three sons: Allan Jones (wife, Annette), Dan Jones, and Troy Jones (wife, Tammie); grandchildren, Matt Jones (wife, Chastity), Mendy Montgomery (husband, Tom), and Allison Jones; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Seth Montgomery; several nieces and nephews, Jack Koger (wife, Sandy), David Koger (wife, Donna), Richard Lawhorn (wife, Susie), Mark Greer (wife, Elaine), Brian Greer (wife, Linda), and Jeanne Greer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don, and parents, Ernest and Clifton Greer; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Charles Koger; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Janet Greer; and nephews, Kelly Koger and Michael Greer.
Services will be held for Joy at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends are limited in the chapel to no more than ten people at a time in rotation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 5635 West 96th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020