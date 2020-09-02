Joy (Sturgill) Staton
Destin, FL - Joy (Sturgill) Staton, 84, of Destin, FL, formerly of New Castle, passed away on the morning of Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Brookdale of Destin.
She was born on July 4, 1936 at Henry County Hospital, the only child of the late Roy Sturgill and Dorothy (Arrowood) Sturgill Hurst.
Joy married the love of her life, Ralph Staton, on July 26, 1956. They were inseparable and enjoyed 58 years of marriage until his passing in 2015. Joy worked for Firestone in New Castle and after its closing continued with Dana Corporation. She took a break to be at home before going back to work driving for New Castle on Wheels. Joy loved visiting with her passengers as she drove around New Castle. Joy and Ralph were long-time members of Foursquare Church before moving to Florida.
Those left to cherish Joy's memory include one son, Tim (wife: Joyce) Staton of Panama City Beach, FL and a granddaughter, Macy Staton, of Panama City Beach, FL.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Staton and a granddaughter, Layna Staton West.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, September 4, 2020 at Sproles Family Funeral Home with Charles McDonald officiating. Burial will follow in South Mound Cemetery.
Friends may call from noon until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may be offered to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
. You may send the family a personal condolence at www.sprolesfamilycares.com
.
The Sproles family and staff are honored to serve the family of Joy (Sturgill) Staton.