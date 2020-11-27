1/1
Joyce A. Littler
Joyce A. Littler

Albany - Joyce A. Littler, age 73, Albany, died Wednesday November 25, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an illness. Born in Portland November 26, 1946, she attended Dunkirk High School and was a longtime resident of Albany. Joyce was a homemaker and worked for Phil Peterson Catering and Delaware Community School Corp. as a cafeteria worker. She enjoyed being with her family, cooking, and going to the beach.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Gayle Littler; son: Justin Bullock (wife: Sam), Dunkirk; daughter: Marcy Bullock, Roanoke; step-sons: Clint Littler, Dunkirk, and Matt Littler (wife: Dannelle), Lonedell, MO; step-daughter: Heather Littler, Villa Ridge, MO; half-brothers: Tom Hall, Richard Hall, Brett Denney, and Todd Denney; half-sister: Lisa Buckner; fifteen grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her son, Travis Lee Bullock; father: Robert L. "Bob" Denney, Sr.; mother: Mary Ellen (Urick) Hall, and brothers: Bobby Denney, Jr. and Bill Denney.

Cremation was chosen; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.

Memorials may be sent to the American Liver Foundation.






Published in The Star Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
