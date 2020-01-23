|
Joyce Ann Burgess, 88, of Muncie, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Westminster Village in Muncie, Indiana.
Joyce was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Sunday, November 1, 1931, and was the daughter of Virgil L. and Mary Jane (Craig) Hayes. Joyce grew up in Muncie and graduated from Muncie Central High School Class of 1950. She then attended Purdue University Northwest. Joyce worked at Marhoefer Meat Packing Company for several years, and then at Borg-Warner/ Warner Gear for thirty-one years as an Administrative Assistant before retiring.
She volunteered with Borg-Warner Sympathy Club, and with Minnetrista for many years. Joyce loved to travel with the ladies from Borg-Warner. She also loved spending time with her family and with friends.
Survivors include one son, Kevin J. Hayes (wife, Cynthia); two stepsons, Al Burgess (wife, Kendra) and William Burgess Jr. (wife, Jill); one step-daughter, Janice Delmonico (husband, Vince); and one sister, Gloria "Dean" Robertson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Burgess; an infant son, Kenneth Ray Hayes; her parents, Virgil L. and Mary J. Hayes; one brother, William Hayes; two sisters, Virginia Baker and Martha Oxley; and one step-son, Torren Burgess.
Services will be held for Joyce at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Cancer Services of East Central Indiana/ The Little Red Door, 2311 West Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30, 2020