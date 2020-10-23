1/1
Joyce Ann Harless
1938 - 2020
Joyce Ann Harless

Westminster, SC - Joyce Ann Voyles Harless, 81, of Westminster, wife of the late Anthony James Harless, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital in South Carolina.

Joyce was born in Muncie, Indiana and was the daughter of the late Jack and June G. Bryan Hibbard Voyles. Joyce retired from Mid-West Towel in the laundry department and attended Gap Hill Church of God. Joyce had a great passion for watching the Hallmark Channel and loved going to church and spending time with her church family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by daughters, Sue Garcia (Abel) of Tomball, Texas, Sherry Bunch of Muncie, Indiana, and Lisa Heath of Westminster; brother, Robert "Bobby" Hibbard (Judy) of Tampa, Florida; ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Anthony James Harless, Joyce is preceded in death by a son, Keith Pearson.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with funeral services immediately following at 1:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
