|
|
Joyce Ann Shoemaker
Joyce Ann Shoemaker, 75, Muncie, passed away Thursday evening, November 7, 2019, at I U Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born Wednesday, April 12, 1944, in Indianapolis, the daughter of Charles and Dolores (Williams) Shoemaker. Joyce attended Indianapolis Technical and Muncie Central High School. She was a car buff, enjoying old cars. Joyce was a former member of Maplewood Ladies Golf League and could hit the ball a mile! There wasn't anything that Joyce couldn't fix or build and she enjoyed working in her yard. She previously worked at Selma Wire, Duffy Tool, Action Cleaning, and Sugarbush Apartments.
Survivors include her brother, Brad "Sonny" Shoemaker of Greenwood, Indiana; special friend, Pat Davis of Muncie, Indiana; good friends, Kathy Bland, Teresa Goodpaster, Marsha Sloan, Mary Johnson, and Flo Lapin, and many, many more friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Shoemaker and her mother, Dolores Meister.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home Community Room, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. This will be a time for family and friends to have a lunch together, to share stories, and to remember how Joyce touched our lives. Private burial was in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends would like to extend a special thank you to the Oncology Unit nurses and doctors at I U Health Ball Memorial Hospital and to I U Health Ball Memorial Hospice for their love and care. And a special thanks to the Little Red Door.
Memorial contributions may be sent to I U Health Ball Memorial Hospice, 2300 West Gilbert Street, Room 2016, Muncie, Indiana 47303 or to Cancer Services of Delaware County, Little Red Door, 2311 West Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Online condolences to the family may be directed to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019