1/1
Joyce Bennett
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Bennett

Muncie - Joyce A. Bennett, 76, passed away late Wednesday evening August 18, 2020 at the Signature Health Care Center following an extended illness. She was born on August 21, 1943 in Muncie the daughter of Allen Ray and Margie G. (Kirby) Chambers.

Joyce attended Muncie Community Schools and later married the love of her life, Howard Bennett on August 22, 1961 in Muncie and he survives. Mrs. Bennett worked Burger King and the Delta Queen for approximately 28 years prior to her retirement in 2010. She attended the North Delaware Baptist Church.

Besides her husband of 59 years, Howard, survivors include one son, Terry Bennett (Stephanie), Muncie; one brother, Jack Chambers, Daleville; two grandchildren, Tyler Bennett (Fiancé Holly) and Braydon Bennett, both of Muncie; 1 great grandson, Camden Bennett; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by two sons, Michael Allen and Jeffrey Scott Bennett; her parents; two sisters, Pamela Chapman, Margie Ogburn.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor James Marlow officiating. Burial will follow at the Tomlinson Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parson Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved