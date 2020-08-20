Joyce Bennett
Muncie - Joyce A. Bennett, 76, passed away late Wednesday evening August 18, 2020 at the Signature Health Care Center following an extended illness. She was born on August 21, 1943 in Muncie the daughter of Allen Ray and Margie G. (Kirby) Chambers.
Joyce attended Muncie Community Schools and later married the love of her life, Howard Bennett on August 22, 1961 in Muncie and he survives. Mrs. Bennett worked Burger King and the Delta Queen for approximately 28 years prior to her retirement in 2010. She attended the North Delaware Baptist Church.
Besides her husband of 59 years, Howard, survivors include one son, Terry Bennett (Stephanie), Muncie; one brother, Jack Chambers, Daleville; two grandchildren, Tyler Bennett (Fiancé Holly) and Braydon Bennett, both of Muncie; 1 great grandson, Camden Bennett; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by two sons, Michael Allen and Jeffrey Scott Bennett; her parents; two sisters, Pamela Chapman, Margie Ogburn.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor James Marlow officiating. Burial will follow at the Tomlinson Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com