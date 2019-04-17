Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Muncie - Joyce Ann Crose (Darnell) passed away in her home on April 14th, 2019 in Hartford City, Indiana due to unforeseen health circumstances.

Joyce was born on April 7th, 1950 in West Virginia, to her parents, James and Louise Crose (Larsen). She attended Yorktown High School.

Joyce enjoyed playing the piano and spending time with her family and friends. She loved the beaches of Florida and enjoyed visiting there any time she could. She enjoyed reading books and watching movies, taking walks and enjoyed spending time with her two dogs.

Joyce is survived by her mother Louise Larsen and stepfather Howard Larsen. Her daughter, Jeannie Wehner, her sons, Greg Miller (wife Allison) and Gary Miller (wife Susan); two sisters Katherine Thompson and Frieda Howard; her brother, Danny Crose and Six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Service for Joyce will be held at Parson Mortuary 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie Indiana on Friday April 19th at 1PM. Friends may call from 12:00PM until the time of service.

the family will recieve online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 17, 2019
