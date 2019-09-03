|
Joyce D. Hutcherson
Muncie - Joyce D. Hutcherson, 81, Muncie, passed away Wednesday evening, August 28, 2019, at Signature Health Care Center.
She was born Sunday, October 17, 1937, in Cooperative, Kentucky, the daughter of Edward and Lessie (Roberts) Dobbs. Joyce enjoyed working in her flower gardens, collecting antiques and going to garage sales to find treasures. She owned and operated an antique shop when they lived near Old Hickory, Tennessee. She loved listening to Gospel and Blue Grass music. Joyce was a kind and generous person, if you needed something, she was there to help you. She was an active member of Glad Tidings Church.
Survivors include her husband of fifty years, Claude Hutcherson, they were married on Tuesday, February 9, 1971; brothers and sisters, Edward (wife, Anita) Dobbs; Brenda Anderson, Ronald Dobbs, Marilyn (husband, Rick) Spangler, and Diana (husband, Mark) Gray; several nieces and nephews including her special niece, Kristi Ellis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Dobbs and Lessie (Roberts) Dobbs Grundy; and a sister, Jeanne Beausoleil.
Services will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Kevin Holt officiating. Burial with graveside service will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Glad Tidings Church, 3001 South Burlington Drive, Muncie, Indiana 47302.
Family would like to extend a special thank you to Signature Health Care for the love and care they gave to Joyce and her family.
Online condolences to the family may be directed to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 3, 2019