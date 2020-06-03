Joyce E. Clevenger
Joyce E. Clevenger

Muncie - Joyce E. (Reagan) Clevenger, 86, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in her daughter's residence.

She was born on September 17, 1933 in Shirly, Tennessee to Shirly and Icie (Bilbery) Regan. Joyce was a graduate of Royerton High School-Class of 1950. She worked for Standard Foods of Indianapolis for more than 20 years.

Jack and Joyce were high school sweethearts who were married for 68 years. Family was the most important thing to Joyce. She cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Joyce and Jack loved to travel spending most fall months in Myrtle Beach.

Joyce and Jack also enjoyed spending time with their church family from the United Church of God in Indianapolis, IN.

Joyce and Jack were inseparable. Wherever you found one you would find the other and up until Jack's passing in 2018 they were only apart when Joyce was in the hospital having children or for a short time when she traveled to California to take care of her ailing mother.

Survivors include two sons, Joseph (Jackie) Clevenger-Yorktown, Daniel (Joye) Clevenger-Dyersburg, Tennessee, and daughter Susan (Everett) Garrison-Lexington, Kentucky, eight grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren, two brothers-John Reagan-Dayton, Ohio, Roger Reagan-Portland and sister-Mary Graham-Portland, several nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her husband-Jack L. Clevenger, her parents, three brothers-James Reagan, Jay Reagan, and Junior Reagan and one sister-Lois Campbell.

The family will receive friends at the Noffze Funeral Home, 501 North Harrison Street, Alexandria on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 5 pm to 8 pm. Services honoring Joyce's life will take place at 11 am on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Noffze Funeral Home. Interment will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Alexandria.

On-line condolences: owensmemorialservices.com




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
