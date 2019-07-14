Joyce E. Moore



Muncie - Joyce E. Moore, 91, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Westminster Village.



She was born on September 25, 1927 in Muncie, she was born to Mary Webster.



She attended Muncie Schools and graduated from North Judson High School and later Muncie Business College. Joyce worked at Kuhner Packing Company and then married Durward S. "Woody" Moore and raised a family.



Joyce was a member of the Food and Fashion Club since 1957, the Sweet Adaline's, and loved volunteering at Ball Memorial Hospital. She was an avid seamstress and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Joyce loved music, singing, bird watching, and was a wonderful baker.



Survivors include her son, Jeff Moore (wife, Connie); daughter, Paulette Hawkins; grandchildren, Jim Moore (wife, Kimberly), Christi Moore, and Trisha Casey; great-grandchildren, Alex Moore, Will Moore, Jayla Ann Casey, Jaleigh Moore, Keagen Moore, Cameron Small, and Baylen Small; and several nieces and nephews.



Joyce married the love of her life Durward S. "Woody" Moore March of 1948 and he preceded her in death after fifty-nine years of marriage.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Mary Gruwell, son, Steven Moore, sister, Beverly Martin, and brother, Paul Webster.



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Eaton.



Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary.



Thank you to the nursing staff at Westminster Village, Kindred Hospice, and especially the nurses in Abby Court.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund-A.R.F, 1209 W. Riggin Rd. Muncie, IN 47304.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com Published in The Star Press on July 14, 2019