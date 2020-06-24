Joyce J. Rogers
Eaton - Joyce J. Rogers, 92, died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Hartford City.
Joyce was born on January 10, 1928 in Delaware County to Lloyd and Clara (Merkey) Gourley. She graduated from Eaton High School in 1946 and married Fred "Buck" Rogers. Together they raised their three children in Eaton.
Joyce worked as a beautician in Eaton for many years. She also worked for the Family Store in Eaton and wrote news for the Eaton Tribune from 1958 until its closure.
She was a long time member of the First Christian Church in Eaton, where she was a member of the Christian Women's Fellowship. Joyce was also a member of the Delco Battery Sympathy Club.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Vicki Hargis (Dave) of Eaton; a son, Steven Rogers (Janet) of Germany; a sister, Barbara Martin (Edmund); five grandchildren: Mike Rogers, Ben Hargis (Hannah), Jessica Hargis (Nathan Jones), James Rogers and Joseph Rogers as well as nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Fred "Buck" Rogers; a son, Gary Rogers; seven brothers: Harold Gourley, Wendell Gourley, Lawrence Gourley, Donald Gourley, Norman Gourley, Merrill Gourley and Merl Gourley; and three sisters: Pauline Hess, Mary Johnson and Louise Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at The Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S. Hartford St., Eaton with Pastor Steve DeLisle officiating. Entombment will follow at Gardens of Memory, north of Muncie.
Visitation will be held prior to services from 10:00 am until 12:00 Noon.
Memorials may be made in her name to CWF Memorial Food Pantry or Eaton Community Food Pantry c/o Pitman-Richman Funeral Home P.O. Box 537 Eaton, IN 47338.
Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to share a memory or sign the guestbook.
Eaton - Joyce J. Rogers, 92, died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Hartford City.
Joyce was born on January 10, 1928 in Delaware County to Lloyd and Clara (Merkey) Gourley. She graduated from Eaton High School in 1946 and married Fred "Buck" Rogers. Together they raised their three children in Eaton.
Joyce worked as a beautician in Eaton for many years. She also worked for the Family Store in Eaton and wrote news for the Eaton Tribune from 1958 until its closure.
She was a long time member of the First Christian Church in Eaton, where she was a member of the Christian Women's Fellowship. Joyce was also a member of the Delco Battery Sympathy Club.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Vicki Hargis (Dave) of Eaton; a son, Steven Rogers (Janet) of Germany; a sister, Barbara Martin (Edmund); five grandchildren: Mike Rogers, Ben Hargis (Hannah), Jessica Hargis (Nathan Jones), James Rogers and Joseph Rogers as well as nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Fred "Buck" Rogers; a son, Gary Rogers; seven brothers: Harold Gourley, Wendell Gourley, Lawrence Gourley, Donald Gourley, Norman Gourley, Merrill Gourley and Merl Gourley; and three sisters: Pauline Hess, Mary Johnson and Louise Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at The Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S. Hartford St., Eaton with Pastor Steve DeLisle officiating. Entombment will follow at Gardens of Memory, north of Muncie.
Visitation will be held prior to services from 10:00 am until 12:00 Noon.
Memorials may be made in her name to CWF Memorial Food Pantry or Eaton Community Food Pantry c/o Pitman-Richman Funeral Home P.O. Box 537 Eaton, IN 47338.
Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to share a memory or sign the guestbook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.