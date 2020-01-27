|
|
Joyce Lynn Rhoades
Selma - Joyce Lynn Rhoades, 75, of Selma, Indiana, was called home to be with the Lord in Heaven on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital at 10:02 p.m. She was surrounded by family and loved ones.
Joyce was born on Monday, October 2, 1944 in Muncie, the daughter of Patsy VanNatter and John Bradbury.
Survivors include companion, Richard Williams; daughters, Lisa Stewart (husband, Chuck), Missy Nelson, Leslie Hughes (Jeff Branham); son, Dennis May (wife, Teletha); grandchildren, Kori Curtis (husband, Bronson), Tavia Weber (fiancé, Jacob Smedley), Cinder Davis (husband, Kaleb), Hunter North (husband, Alex), Zannah Weber, Brandon May, William Hughes (fiancé, Chelsey Jones), Nathaniel Hughes (fiancé, Blaize Mock), Isabella Hughes (fiancé, Michael Neeley), Alexandra and Issac Hughes, Kimber May (fiancé, Seth Rummel, Devon (wife, Kayla), Bowen, and Denessa May, Keyera, Kendal, and Lincoln Sampley; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; half brothers, John and Todd Bradbury; special family friends, Dru and Phil; fur babies, Kai and Princie.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Patsy and Jack VanNatter; biological father, John Bradbury; step-mother, Joyce Bradbury; sister, Beverly Brewer; great-granddaughter, Melanie Mock-Hughes; and husband, Jack Rhoades.
Daughter, Sister, Mother, Granny, Auntie, Friend, and pet lover. You will be cherished always.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29 at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.), 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020