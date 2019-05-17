|
Joyce Shockley
Lake Wales, FL - 1934 - 2018. Loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Joyce Ann Shockley, 84, passed away May 13, 2019, of complications caused by pneumonia. Joyce was born June 2, 1934 in Muncie, IN. She was the daughter of Charles and Margaret Stephens. Joyce was a resident of Lake Wales.
Joyce attended Muncie Central High School. Besides being a loving wife and mother of three sons, Joyce worked several years at Durham Manufacturing making patio furniture and Ontario Corporation making jet engines blades. In her spare time, she used her gifted talent of making beautiful crochets and embroidery for family and friends. Joyce was an avid bowler well into her senior years. She was a devout Christian, a member of Grace Baptist Church in Muncie and Lake Wales Alliance Church.
Joyce is survived by her husband, William Shockley, sons Gary Shockley of Palmdale, CA, and Jack Shockley (wife Billie) of Gate City, VA; granddaughter Anna Marie Shockley, and great grandchildren Kayleah, Kristopher, and Konor, all of Lake Wales; stepdaughter Krista Wagner of Lake Wales; sister Ruth Tanner of Muncie; brother Jack Stephens (wife: Linda) of Muncie; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with her mother and father, Joyce was preceded in death by son Jeffery Shockley (passed 04/13/2019) and brothers Charles, Paul, Robert, Fred, Frankie Stephens.
Family will receive friends at a celebration of life memorial for Joyce and Jeffery on May 22, 2019, 3:00 pm, at Lake Wales Alliance Church, 325 North Buck Moore Road, (mailing address: PO Box 288), Lake Wales, FL 33859-0288. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to the church.
Online condolences may be made at https://tributes.com/joyce-shockley or go to tributes.com and search for Joyce Shockley in FL.
Published in The Star Press on May 17, 2019