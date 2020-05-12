Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Wallace


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Wallace Obituary
Joyce Wallace

Muncie - Joyce Wallace, 80, of Muncie, passed away on April 26, 2020 at Parker Health and Rehab. She was born on March 20, 1940 in Richmond, VA, to the late Hobart and Mary (Cole) Dye.

Joyce was a surgical scrub nurse from 1976 to the early 1980's at Ball Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and watching football on TV. She was a 50-year member of Full Gospel Temple in Muncie.

Joyce is survived by her children: David (Faith) Wallace, Christy (Darrell) Rinker, John (Chris) Wallace, and William (Lisa) Wallace; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; a son, James; a baby girl; brothers: William and Jerry; and 2 grandsons.

Services will be private to Joyce's family. Garden View Funeral Home, Muncie, has been honored to assist her family during their loss.

www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
Published in The Star Press from May 12 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -