Joyce Wallace
Muncie - Joyce Wallace, 80, of Muncie, passed away on April 26, 2020 at Parker Health and Rehab. She was born on March 20, 1940 in Richmond, VA, to the late Hobart and Mary (Cole) Dye.
Joyce was a surgical scrub nurse from 1976 to the early 1980's at Ball Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and watching football on TV. She was a 50-year member of Full Gospel Temple in Muncie.
Joyce is survived by her children: David (Faith) Wallace, Christy (Darrell) Rinker, John (Chris) Wallace, and William (Lisa) Wallace; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; a son, James; a baby girl; brothers: William and Jerry; and 2 grandsons.
Services will be private to Joyce's family. Garden View Funeral Home, Muncie, has been honored to assist her family during their loss.
Published in The Star Press from May 12 to May 14, 2020