Joyce Y. Martin
Hartford City - Joyce Y. Martin, 83, passed away at 12:33 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home.
She was born in Mammoth Springs, Arkansas on October 4, 1935 to Leonard L. Collins and Zella Mae (Robinson) Collins. Both parents preceded her in death.
Joyce married Perry Lee Martin on August 12, 1950 in Mammoth Springs, Arkansas.
She retired from Weaver Popcorn in 2000 after 7 years of service. She was a member of Calvary Christian Lighthouse Church in Hartford City.
Joyce will be sadly missed by her husband, Perry Lee Martin of Hartford City; children, Joy Lee (husband, Ervin) Braner of Kentucky, Bruce A. (wife, Sheryl) Martin of Hartford City and Lori J. (husband, Tony) McCoin of Montpelier; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Ava Gail Hare and brothers, Carl Collins and Leonard L. Collins Jr.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Calvary Christian Lighthouse Church, 2101 N. Walnut St. Hartford City with Pastor Troy Kaufman officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Muncie. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at the church.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Christian Lighthouse Church, 2101 N. Walnut St., Hartford City, IN 47348
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 28, 2019