Juanita Doss
Muncie - Juanita Doss was granted her angel wings on November 20th, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that she had touched in enormous ways throughout her very memorable life.
Juanita was born in 1962 in Muncie, IN to Gloria Mayes and late father Robert (Bob) Morton where she resided and raised her family. She worked for many years at Rosewood Manor where she lived out her passion caring for others, ending her career at Centennial Packaging.
Being the heart of her family, Juanita was the most compassionate, kind person any person would ever meet. Her open-door policy gave so many comfort, knowing she would give the shirt off her back should they need it. The love for her entire family was enormous and the center of her world. Many will deeply miss her undying love.
Surviving are her mother Gloria Mayes; her love Charles J. Doss husband of 37 years; two sons Charlie Doss of Muncie, Robert (Justin) Doss of Indianapolis; four stepchildren Charletta Doss, Carolyn Doss, Steven Doss and Brooke Johnson; four brothers Robert Morton, Donnie (April) Morton, Rodney Morton, Arnold (Shonna) Morton; one sister Tabitha (Johnny) Morton; three step sisters Stacy, Shannon and Shawna; four grandchildren, Jorja, Sophia, Masen and Alaina; twelve nieces and nephews, Jessica, Casey, Heather, Amber, Ronnie Jr., Bryce, Jacob, Andrea, Andrew, Brandon Lee, Lindsey and Richie; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and very special friends Brian Davis, Elma Johnson and Glenda Jones.
She was preceded in death by her father Robert Morton, very special Aunt Deanna (Phoebe) and her grandparents.
A celebration of life will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday November 25th at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305, with burial to follow at Beech Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the mortuary 9-10 a.m. Monday, with services following at 10 a.m.
Online condolences can be shared at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019