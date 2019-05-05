Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home
4600 West Kilgore Avenue
Muncie, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home
4600 West Kilgore Avenue
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita E. Smith


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juanita E. Smith Obituary
Juanita E. Smith

Muncie - Juanita E. Smith, 82, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her residence in Muncie, Indiana.

She was born on Sunday, February 7, 1937, in Livingston, Tennessee, the daughter of Arnold and Alta Agnes (Sells) Smith. Juanita moved to the Muncie area in the 1950s. She was a hairdresser and had previously worked for Owens-Illinois, Westinghouse, and the Delaware County Senior Center. Juanita attended Union Chapel Church and was very active with the seniors, was part of the M&Ms, greeting at church and enjoyed participating in small groups. She also enjoyed painting, drawing, photography, planting flowers, bowling, bird watching, decorating, and spending time with her family. Juanita loved basketball, and especially her faithful companion, her beloved dog, Jack.

Survivors include her daughter, Vickie (Joe) Pennington-Pedi, New York; grandchildren, Dawn Ray, Muncie, Indiana; Alta (John) Clary, New York; Josh Mardis, New York; Helen (Colin) Nelsen, New York; Daryl (Cathy) Nelsen, New York, and Erik (Bernice) Nelsen, New York; great-grandchildren, Victoria Clary, New York; Leila Ray, Indiana; Cooper Clary, Mia Cheyne, Harrison Mardis, Levi Cheyne, Lily Cheyne, Elliot Sullivan, and Scarlett Sullivan, all of New York; two sisters, Francis Smith and Clarice Stover, Livingston, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Ray, Charles, and Ralph Smith; three sisters, Christine Daniels, Inogene Smith, and Ruth Kennedy; and her daughter, Diann Pennington-Moncrief.

Services to celebrate Juanita's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Pastor Glenn Greiner officiating. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Delaware County Senior Citizen Center, 2517 West 8th Street, Muncie, Indiana, 47302.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.