Juanita E. Smith
Muncie - Juanita E. Smith, 82, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her residence in Muncie, Indiana.
She was born on Sunday, February 7, 1937, in Livingston, Tennessee, the daughter of Arnold and Alta Agnes (Sells) Smith. Juanita moved to the Muncie area in the 1950s. She was a hairdresser and had previously worked for Owens-Illinois, Westinghouse, and the Delaware County Senior Center. Juanita attended Union Chapel Church and was very active with the seniors, was part of the M&Ms, greeting at church and enjoyed participating in small groups. She also enjoyed painting, drawing, photography, planting flowers, bowling, bird watching, decorating, and spending time with her family. Juanita loved basketball, and especially her faithful companion, her beloved dog, Jack.
Survivors include her daughter, Vickie (Joe) Pennington-Pedi, New York; grandchildren, Dawn Ray, Muncie, Indiana; Alta (John) Clary, New York; Josh Mardis, New York; Helen (Colin) Nelsen, New York; Daryl (Cathy) Nelsen, New York, and Erik (Bernice) Nelsen, New York; great-grandchildren, Victoria Clary, New York; Leila Ray, Indiana; Cooper Clary, Mia Cheyne, Harrison Mardis, Levi Cheyne, Lily Cheyne, Elliot Sullivan, and Scarlett Sullivan, all of New York; two sisters, Francis Smith and Clarice Stover, Livingston, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Ray, Charles, and Ralph Smith; three sisters, Christine Daniels, Inogene Smith, and Ruth Kennedy; and her daughter, Diann Pennington-Moncrief.
Services to celebrate Juanita's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Pastor Glenn Greiner officiating. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Delaware County Senior Citizen Center, 2517 West 8th Street, Muncie, Indiana, 47302.
Published in The Star Press on May 5, 2019