Juanita F. (Shawver) Bennett
Hartford City - Juanita F. (Shawver) Bennett, 89, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Hartford City.
She was born April 11, 1931 in Noble Township, Jay Co., Indiana to Walter Allen Shawver and Bessie Elizabeth (Harshman) Shawver and she grew up on her parent's farm. H
Juanita married Hugh E. Bennett on August 5, 1950 in Portland, Jay County, IN. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2008. Juanita was a graduate of Portland High School, Jay Co., IN. She was an ardent and lifelong reader, was possessed of a firm independence of mind and kind disposition, and passed on that love of learning to her grandchildren by taking them on frequent trips to the public library and support of their education. Juanita helped her husband Hugh in building their home and cultivated extensive flower and vegetable gardens. She also took great pleasure in arts and crafts, sewing, crochet, knitting, and keeping sharp with a daily crossword puzzle. She was a superb cook and also a dog and cat lover.
Juanita will be sadly missed by her daughter, Patty (husband, Jim) McGuire, grandson Kyle McGuire, and granddaughter Amelia (husband, Franz) Grimes. Also surviving are her sister Roberta Iliff, sister-in-law Naomi Taylor, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Walter Allen Shawver and Bessie Elizabeth (Harshman) Shawver; her husband Hugh E. Bennett; father-in-law Noel Emerson Bennett and mother-in-law Beatrice Amanda Needler Bennett Runion; brothers Robert Allen Shawver and his wife Martha; Walter Shawver Jr. and his wife Emagene; sister Freda Mae Newton and her husband Fred Newton Jr.; sister Gladys Irene Shawver and brother-in-law Ronald G. Iliff and sister-in-law Naomi Taylor's husband Claude G. "Willie" Taylor.
A private family service will be held. Interment will be in Hartford City Cemetery, Hartford City, Blackford County, Indiana. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Blackford County Community Foundation-Hartford City Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, IN is in charge of arrangements.
Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send online condolences to the family.