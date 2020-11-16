1/
Juanita F. (Shawver) Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita F. (Shawver) Bennett

Hartford City - Juanita F. (Shawver) Bennett, 89, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Hartford City.

She was born April 11, 1931 in Noble Township, Jay Co., Indiana to Walter Allen Shawver and Bessie Elizabeth (Harshman) Shawver and she grew up on her parent's farm. H

Juanita married Hugh E. Bennett on August 5, 1950 in Portland, Jay County, IN. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2008. Juanita was a graduate of Portland High School, Jay Co., IN. She was an ardent and lifelong reader, was possessed of a firm independence of mind and kind disposition, and passed on that love of learning to her grandchildren by taking them on frequent trips to the public library and support of their education. Juanita helped her husband Hugh in building their home and cultivated extensive flower and vegetable gardens. She also took great pleasure in arts and crafts, sewing, crochet, knitting, and keeping sharp with a daily crossword puzzle. She was a superb cook and also a dog and cat lover.

Juanita will be sadly missed by her daughter, Patty (husband, Jim) McGuire, grandson Kyle McGuire, and granddaughter Amelia (husband, Franz) Grimes. Also surviving are her sister Roberta Iliff, sister-in-law Naomi Taylor, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Walter Allen Shawver and Bessie Elizabeth (Harshman) Shawver; her husband Hugh E. Bennett; father-in-law Noel Emerson Bennett and mother-in-law Beatrice Amanda Needler Bennett Runion; brothers Robert Allen Shawver and his wife Martha; Walter Shawver Jr. and his wife Emagene; sister Freda Mae Newton and her husband Fred Newton Jr.; sister Gladys Irene Shawver and brother-in-law Ronald G. Iliff and sister-in-law Naomi Taylor's husband Claude G. "Willie" Taylor.

A private family service will be held. Interment will be in Hartford City Cemetery, Hartford City, Blackford County, Indiana. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Blackford County Community Foundation-Hartford City Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348.

Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, IN is in charge of arrangements.

Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send online condolences to the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keplinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved