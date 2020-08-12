Juanita Kay Potter
Albany - Juanita Kay Potter, age 60, Albany, died at home Monday August 10, 2020. She was born in Muncie January 30, 1960 and was a lifelong Delaware County resident. She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, decorating, and painting.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Duane R. Potter; son: Brandon R. Potter (wife: Maren), Muncie; daughter: Stephanie K. Miniear (husband: Andrew), Muncie; sister: Elisa Miller, Muncie; four grandchildren: Gage, Bentley, Laura, and Connor; mother-in-law: Lynn Potter, Albany, and close friends: Claude "Buddy" & Lisa Fowler, Muncie.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Clyde & Joyce (Wilburn) Miller and a brother: Keven Miller.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service. Private burial will take place Monday at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Visiting hours are Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com
