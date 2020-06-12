Juanita L. Harty
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita L. Harty

Muncie - Muncie: Juanita L. Harty passed away on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Juanita was born on Friday November 15, 1940 in Muncie the daughter of Mary (Long) and Harry E. Russell. She grew up in this area graduating from Muncie Central. Feeling Gods call to service she became a missionary for The Full Gospel Temple serving the Lord for many years. Juanita enjoyed her trips to the Alpha Center where she continued ministering to all by her smile and gentle spirit.

Survivors include daughters; Shirley West, Tonya Trevino, sons Bill (Lisa) Harty, Jeff (Vicky) Harty, 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren

Juanita's parents; sister Leoma Gouge and brother Frank Russell preceded her in passing.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday June 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Parson Mortuary with pastor Denny Helton officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:30 until the time of the service.

The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Calling hours
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved