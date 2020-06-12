Juanita L. Harty
Muncie - Muncie: Juanita L. Harty passed away on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Juanita was born on Friday November 15, 1940 in Muncie the daughter of Mary (Long) and Harry E. Russell. She grew up in this area graduating from Muncie Central. Feeling Gods call to service she became a missionary for The Full Gospel Temple serving the Lord for many years. Juanita enjoyed her trips to the Alpha Center where she continued ministering to all by her smile and gentle spirit.
Survivors include daughters; Shirley West, Tonya Trevino, sons Bill (Lisa) Harty, Jeff (Vicky) Harty, 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren
Juanita's parents; sister Leoma Gouge and brother Frank Russell preceded her in passing.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday June 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Parson Mortuary with pastor Denny Helton officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:30 until the time of the service.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.