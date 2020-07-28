1/1
Juda Garrett-Davis
Juda Garrett-Davis

Tipton - Juda Marie Garrett-Davis, Tipton, went to be with the Lord, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehabilitation Center, Muncie.

She was born April 18, 1942 in Tipton, Indiana, the daughter of the late Earnest and Naomi Hillan.

Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved music and for many years played the accordion, organ and piano.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Davis; three sons, Larry Garrett, (Trish), of Milan; Thomas Garrett, of Yorktown; and William Garrett, of Anderson; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at Parson Mortuary, Muncie.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.co






Published in The Star Press from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
