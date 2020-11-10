Judith "Judy" Ann Blake
Gas City - October 8, 1941 ~ November 6, 2020
Judith "Judy" Ann Blake, 79, of Gas City, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, in Gas City. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Wednesday, October 8, 1941, to Jesse and Barbara (Connelly) Atkinson.
Judy graduated from Jefferson Township High School (Upland) in 1959 and Ball State Teachers College in 1963 with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Business Education. She received a Master's of Arts in Education degree from Ball State University in 1967. She taught business education at Oak Hill High School for 31 years retiring in 1997. From 1998 to 2010 she worked at Ball State in the Office of Admissions as Campus Visit Coordinator.
Judy is survived by husband, James R. Blake, Jr.; son, Brian (Rebekah) Blake, son, Kevin (Wendy) Blake; brother, Richard (Bonnie) Atkinson; grandson, Carson Blake, granddaughter, Ashlynn Blake, and grandson, Reid Blake.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Barbara Atkinson.
A private graveside service will be held at Marion National Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Marion First Baptist Church 403 W. 4th Street, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com
