Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Clevinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann "Judi" Clevinger


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith Ann "Judi" Clevinger Obituary
Judith "Judi" Ann Clevinger

Muncie - Judith "Judi" Ann Clevenger, 81, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born on December 13, 1937 in Muncie, the daughter of Anzel Walters and Miriam Ann Phelps.

Judi attended Muncie Central High School. Judi was an artist, poet, and diva. She loved drawing, writing poems, fashion, and jewelry. Judi was a member of Christ Temple.

Survivors include her five children, Karry Clevenger, Cynthia "Cindy" Wilkey, Kathy Williams, Camellia "Candy" Getz, and Miriam "Karen" Mann; grandchildren, Carl "CJ" Clevenger, Christopher Clevenger, Maria Wilkey, Desirae Wilkey, Jonathon Zarse, Michael E. Williams II, Mandy L. Williams, Malia G. Williams, Jared J. Williams, Julie Getz, Amanda Marie Getz, Jamie Joy Getz, Melissa Butler, and Jessica Mann; several great-grandchildren; a couple great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Ann Hardin.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Phillip Walters.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the mortuary.

Memorial contribution may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now