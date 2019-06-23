|
|
Judith "Judi" Ann Clevinger
Muncie - Judith "Judi" Ann Clevenger, 81, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born on December 13, 1937 in Muncie, the daughter of Anzel Walters and Miriam Ann Phelps.
Judi attended Muncie Central High School. Judi was an artist, poet, and diva. She loved drawing, writing poems, fashion, and jewelry. Judi was a member of Christ Temple.
Survivors include her five children, Karry Clevenger, Cynthia "Cindy" Wilkey, Kathy Williams, Camellia "Candy" Getz, and Miriam "Karen" Mann; grandchildren, Carl "CJ" Clevenger, Christopher Clevenger, Maria Wilkey, Desirae Wilkey, Jonathon Zarse, Michael E. Williams II, Mandy L. Williams, Malia G. Williams, Jared J. Williams, Julie Getz, Amanda Marie Getz, Jamie Joy Getz, Melissa Butler, and Jessica Mann; several great-grandchildren; a couple great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Ann Hardin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Phillip Walters.
Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the mortuary.
Memorial contribution may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on June 23, 2019