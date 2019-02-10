|
|
Judith Ann Dunsmore
Elkhart - Judith Ann "Judy" Dunsmore, 77, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully at her home with her family at her side following an extended illness on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at 11:16 pm.
The eleventh child of 13 brothers and sisters, Judy was born in Muncie on Feb. 24, 1941 to the late John and Ruth (Watson) McKillip.
Surviving are children Jerry (Dwayne Grisham) Dunsmore, Shari (Tony) Upchurch, Joe (Robin) Dunsmore, Annitta (Mark) Jackson and Jason (Amy) Dunsmore; grandchildren Ashley (Edward) Booker, Amber (David) Delgado, Brian (Laurie) Jackson, Cameron Jackson, Whitney (Austin DeBlock) Dunn, Grace Dunsmore, Crystal (Mike) Hellman, Blaze Jackson, Jackson Davis, Wyatt Dunsmore, Weston Dunsmore and great grandchildren Kadin Jones, Rayah Nolan, Brytin DeBlock, Rarity Peach Hellman, Josephine Jackson, Evelyn Jackson, Charlotte Jackson, Ali Delgado and Zerick Delgado. She is preceded in death by a grandson, Tylor Lamb.
Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart will host a Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at 11:30 am, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. The family has invited those in attendance to share humorous stories and memories of Judy. Burial will follow the celebration at Olive West Cemetery in Elkhart.
Judy worked many years in the kitchen at Elkhart's Red Lobster Restaurant, but most will remember her for her sassy and witty demeanor that would lighten up an entire room. She had an amazing sense of humor because, to Judy, to live was to laugh, and she accepted nothing less out of life. She was also strong willed and devout, and considered her children and grandchildren to be her greatest blessings.
Donations may be given to the United Cancer Services of Elkhart County or to the Jimtown High School Band Fund, c/o Baugo Community Schools in honor of Tylor Lamb.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 10, 2019