Judith Ann (Waldo) Stough
1951 - 2020
Judith Ann (Waldo) Stough

On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Judith Ann (Waldo) Stough passed away unexpectedly.

Judi was born on May 30, 1951 to Harold & Jerry (McVicker) Waldo.

She graduated from Wes-Del HS and received her stylist license from Ambers Beauty School. On November 14, 1970, she married Gaylord Stough. They welcomed a daughter Melanie Ann (Steve) Omasta.

Judi's passion was for her family. She also loved her pup Daisy and campfires. She lived her entire life in Delaware County and was currently employed by Grand Appliance of Indianapolis. Judi and Gaylord formerly owned Roger's Jewelers in Muncie.

In addition to her husband, Gaylord and daughter, Melanie she is survived by a granddaughter Callie Ann Omasta, sister Jan (Steve) Wiese, Niece Kendra Whetsel, Aunt & Uncle and several cousins.

A private graveside service will be held for the family. A celebration of Judi's life will be held at a later date with a bonfire.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ARF.

When someone you love becomes a memory....that memory becomes a treasure.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
